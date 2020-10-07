Rihanna apologises to Muslims for using Islamic hadith in raunchy lingerie fashion show

Rihanna expressed deep regret over the song choice for her recent lingerie fashion show. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — R&B singer Rihanna has apologised to the Muslim community for using a song with an Islamic hadith in a recent fashion show for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty.

Fans called out the Umbrella singer after the song Doom by musician Coucou Chloe was heard playing in the background during the show where models danced onstage in outfits that left little to the imagination.

The track features sped-up samples of Arabic verses about the Day of Judgment.

Rihanna, 32, posted her apology on Instagram last night, calling the use of Doom an “honest, yet careless mistake.”

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show.

“I would more importantly like to apologise to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.

“We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters and I’m incredibly disheartened by this.

“I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore, the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible,” Rihanna wrote.

pic.twitter.com/09DHebf0SV — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) October 6, 2020

She ended her apology with a promise to do better and thanked fans for their “forgiveness and understanding.”

Rihanna’s cosmetics line Fenty Beauty and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty have been hailed as trailblazers for promoting diversity in the makeup and fashion industry but the recent incident involving the Islamic hadith had people questioning the integrity behind the brands’ commitment to equal representation.

Beauty blogger Hodhen Liaden told BBC’s Radio 1 Newsbeat that she was a fan of Rihanna’s work but suggested that big brands should hire more Muslims that can pick up on potentially sensitive aspects in the creative process.

“Islam is not an aesthetic; religion is not an aesthetic.

“Do you actually celebrate people like me or does it just look good for you?” Liaden said.