Malaysian comedian Zizan Razak blasted for making sexual comments towards Blackpink’s Jennie

Zizan’s joke about Jennie’s underwear was not well-received on social media. — Picture via Instagram/zizanrazak869 and Instagram/jennierubyjane

PETALING JAYA, Sept 2 — Malaysian comedian Zizan Razak sparked fury in K-pop fans recently after he made a sexual comment towards Blackpink member Jennie.

Zizan, 36, had attempted to crack a lewd joke in Malay about the 24-year-old’s underwear on one of her Instagram photos in which the top band of her undergarments was visible.

“Ah baby, no wonder I couldn’t find my boxers anywhere. You were wearing them.

“Please wash it before you give it back because I bought them at a bundle store. I had to deep dive to find it,” Zizan wrote in the comments.

Blackpink fans, known collectively as Blinks, were disgusted by the comedian’s statement and accused him of sexually harassing the How You Like That singer.

The comment managed to get thousands of likes from other users before it was deleted. — Screengrab from Instagram/jennierubyjane

Zizan’s comment was deleted shortly after the uproar began but a heated debate took place on social media where some people began blaming Jennie’s appearance for attracting obscene comments.

Blinks were quick to defend the K-pop star and said there should be no excuse for sexual harassment in any form.

“Can’t believe there are people defending Zizan for the harassment he made on Jennie’s post.

“I get that he’s a comedian but that comment was nowhere near funny. Others said Jennie is the one who needs to cover up? For what?

“Jennie is the victim here. Not him,” said Twitter user @jenniedeukiekim.

Malaysian Blinks also cringed from the secondhand embarrassment of Zizan’s joke which managed to get thousands of likes on Instagram before it was removed.

“As a fan of Jennie, I’m ashamed of Zizan’s comments,” said @adrnanyli.

“As a Blink and a Malaysian, I think what Zizan said is so disgusting and perverted,” said @BlinkeuB.