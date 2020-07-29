Blackpink to release debut album in October, with possibly Selena Gomez in one track

Korean girl group Blackpink is set to release their first studio album in October and might have Selena Gomez for one of the album's track. — Picture via instagram/ blackpinkofficial

PETALING JAYA, July 29 — Korean pop quartet Blackpink has announced their much-anticipated debut album christened Blackpink The Album that will be released on October 2 this year.

Blackpink also hinted another surprise — their second pre-release song set to release in August will reportedly feature singer Selena Gomez, according to news portal News18.

The K-Pop girl group however have yet to make an official announcement as to whether the surprise artist would be Gomez or not after putting up a poster stating they will be teaming up with a mystery artist.

Blackpink’s first single off the album How You Like That that was released last month broke the record for the fastest 100 million YouTube views in just one and a half days.

The single has also won numerous Guinness World Records titles including Most Viewed YouTube Video in 24 Hours, Most Viewed Music Video on YouTube in 24 hours and Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-Pop group.

Fans of pop star Lady Gaga, the group collaborated with her for Sour Candy that racked up 21.8 million views in its first 24 hours, breaking the record for the biggest debut for an all-female collaboration on the video platform.