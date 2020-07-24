Gregory Porter to perform at launch of Nasa’s Mars 2020 Mission

US singer Gregory Porter performs on stage during the Nice’s Jazz Festival on July 17, 2018 in Nice, south-eastern France. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 24 — While Police once dreamed of Walking on the Moon, Nasa announced that Gregory Porter will perform for the launch of its Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission on July 30.

For this historic event, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter will deliver a rendition of the patriotic anthem America the Beautiful from his home in California.

“I have always been inspired by space exploration ever since I was a boy, and it continues to fill me with awe when I look to the sky at night. It is wonderful to be part of this spectacular event and share in a collective moment of interplanetary adventure with millions around the world,” Porter said in a statement.

Nasa’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission is scheduled to launch at 7.50am EDT on Thursday, June 30 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

The mission aims to collect a set of rock and soil samples that could be returned to Earth in the future, as well as test new technology to benefit future robotic and human exploration to Mars.

“The launch of the Mars Perseverance rover from America’s shore to the Jezero crater on Mars is a milestone in humanity’s history. The fact that this flight must be completed in a moment of America’s story that calls for the very best in us to persevere, we felt it fitting to signal this send-off with a focus on what makes America beautiful,” Paul Wizikowski, Executive Producer of Nasa’s launch broadcast, commented in a statement.

The launch of the agency’s Mars 2020 Mission will air live on its official website and Nasa Television, as well as numerous other platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Daily Motion.

Space enthusiasts can attend the event virtually, and register online to receive mission updates and other exciting opportunities normally only available to on-site guests. — AFP-Relaxnews