Covid-19: GSC tickles social media users with funny posts, ‘HELLO. CANNOT.’ now a catchphrase (VIDEO)

GSC is tickling social media users with their funny posts thanks to their creative marketing social media team. ― Picture via Instagram/gscinemas

PETALING JAYA, July 22 ― Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) has been entertaining social media users with their hilarious memes, in-house skits and edited movie clips since reopening its doors on July 1.

To celebrate its reopening on July 1, a video of actor Shah Rukh Khan reuniting with his mother from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was posted to show how GSC staff had been anticipating the arrival of its first customer.

Since July 1, the video clip has already garnered 29,000 likes from social media users who complimented the team for their creativity and their “on-point” marketing strategies.

Photos of customers donning their face masks and adhering to social distancing rules were also shared on July 1, captioned :

“No Shah Rukh Khan, but it's ok.

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR COMING BACK TO GSC!! We hope you enjoyed the experience coming back to the big screens!”

Because social distancing is also a priority to GSC, the movie chain also came up with the funny tagline ‘HELLO. CANNOT.’ that has garnered 49,000 likes from users.

This comes about after GSC posted a list of potential questions that customers might ask pertaining whether couples or good friends can sit next to each other in the cinema hall to which GSC would respond 'HELLO. CANNOT.'.

‘HELLO. CANNOT.’ has proven to be so catchy that GSC has started selling their in-house shirts with the tagline that have been selling like hot cakes.

Emphasising the importance of donning a mask, a team of GSC members put up a skit, dressed up in Zombie-like attire with their face masks.

Their Zombie-like attire is also a creative marketing strategy used to attract customers to watch Train to Busan in GSC cinemas.

Social media users commented saying : “Even Zombies are scared of the Covid-19 pandemic” while another user said : “You never fail to make me laugh, wish I can meet the GSC admin for once.”

Its recent humorous post was their edited Conjuring poster in which the title of the movie was changed from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It to The Conjuring: The Covid Made Me Do It to tickle users.

The post captioned “You can’t run, you can’t hide. Even Annabelle and The Nun are scared of Covid-19.”

Facebook user Wilson Xuan wrote, “I think GSC's admin brings all Malaysian together, without any political, race, religions! Who else thinks the same? Although it’s just a simple joke, the jokes made our day during these tough times.”