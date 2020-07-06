Malaysian-produced animated web series ‘AstroLOLogy’ wins 8 international awards (VIDEO)

The comedy web series is produced by Selangor-based animation studio Lemon Sky Studios. — Picture courtesy of Lemon Sky Studios official website

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 – Homegrown animation series AstroLOLogy has picked up eight international awards including Best Animation Short at the London Independent Film Awards 2020.

The web series which features characters based on the 12 western zodiac signs is an original IP by Malaysian art and animation studio Lemon Sky.

The comedy series was also named Best Web Series at the Los Angeles Film Awards 2020, Best Web Series at the Latitude Film Awards 2020, Best Children Short at the Independent Short Awards, Best Web Series at the Global Shorts, Best Animated Short Film at the Asian Cinematography Awards 2020, Best Animation TV/Web Series at the New York Animation Film Awards 2020 and an Award of Excellence for Best Animation at the Vegas Movie Awards 2020.

Entirely animated in Malaysia, the comedy series was designed with a global appeal for all ages and is particularly popular in the US.

Each episode follows the comedic interactions with the series’ wacky characters in their world and is the first comedy series to feature characters based on star signs.

A representative of Imira Entertainment, the worldwide distribution partner for AstroLOLogy said it was impressed with the series’ quality of production as well as its eye-catching and spectacular 3D design from the very start.

“The series’ content concept is unique and differentiated, making it an attractive show for both broadcasters and other platforms.

“The potential goes beyond children’s content-focused platforms, and we firmly believe this is targeted to audiences of all ages, covering a large spectrum of tastes and appetites,” the rep said.

Just three months after its launch in 2018, the series amassed over 100,000 Youtube subscribers and currently has over 210 million views and 639,000 subscribers.

The most-viewed AstroLOLogy episode stands at 48 million views.

With new episodes still being released on Youtube and other platforms, the series also has localised versions for markets such as Japan and China.

In December last year, a special Japanese edition was launched with Japanese voiceovers and was positively received .

In China, the exclusive rights to broadcast the series’ Chinese version was acquired by media giant Tencent.

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) digital creative content vice president of Digital Creative Content Hasnul Hadi Samsudin praised the local production studio for creating a world-class animated series.

“We are delighted to see Lemon Sky winning numerous accomplishments within a year.

“These awards and accolades are a strong testament to our continuous pursuit of excellence across the national digital creative content industry.

“MDEC will continue to play an active role in supporting local companies like Lemon Sky Studios to achieve international recognition with the quest to establish Malaysia as the heart of digital Asean,” Hasnul said.

Based in Selangor, Lemon Sky Studios is one of Southeast Asia’s leading CGI art and animation studios with a team made up of over 300 international artists.

The studio’s international projects include AAA games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, Warcraft III: Reforged, Mortal Kombat 11, Gears of War 5, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Episodes of AstroLOLogy are available for free on its Youtube channel here.