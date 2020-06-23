Viewers cringe after FOX TV anchor asks boyband TXT about K-pop fans sabotaging Trump rally

The question about Trump’s rally was labelled ‘inappropriate’ and ‘rude’ by TXT’s fans. — Screengrab via YouTube/Yeonjun Baby

PETALING JAYA, June 23 — A FOX television anchor has come under fire for asking boyband TXT about K-pop fans sabotaging US president Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last weekend.

The quintet consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai were video-chatting with Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto about their preparations for the online concert KCON:TACT when Scotto asked them about the incident.

“Apparently, over the weekend, the president was having a big rally and he thought a million people would show up.

“But a lot of K-Pop fans have said they actually got the tickets and faked out the president.

“Do you know anything about that whole movement of TikTok users and K-Pop fans getting those tickets for Trump’s rally and not showing up?” Scotto asked on air.

An awkward silence settled in and the members exchanged flustered glances before Yeonjun spoke up, saying that they were unaware of the situation as they were too busy preparing for the concert.

“We don’t know. We’re just preparing for KCON:TACT, and we were practising. That’s all,” said Yeonjun as his bandmates nodded along.

Some K-pop fans were offended at Scotto’s “disrespect” towards the K-pop band by shifting the topic from their music to American politics.

The news anchor later addressed the matter on Twitter and apologised for asking them the question, adding that she brought it up because the topic had trended on Twitter.

Sorry...it was trending on Twitter. I had no idea that would upset you https://t.co/y5yQPicoi0 — Rosanna Scotto (@rosannascotto) June 22, 2020

Various news outlets reported that TikTok users and K-pop fans had trolled Trump last weekend by reserving tickets to his rally in Tulsa though they had no intention of showing up, resulting in a smaller-than-expected audience at the arena.

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale then issued a statement denying that TikTok users and K-pop fans had engineered the fiasco and blamed the low turnout on “fake news media” fueling fears about Covid-19 and unrest surrounding Black Lives Matter protests.