HK celebrity Andy Hui returns to the entertainment scene with TV appearance

After lying low for 14 months, Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui makes a comeback to the entertainment scene. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui made his comeback by appearing on ViuTV yesterday, after lying low for 14 months following his kissing scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong in April last year.

Hui’s first public appearance, reported Hong Kong daily Ming Pao, was for the recording of the station’s Polygram 50th anniversary Chill Club.

Hui told the media he could not sleep the night before as he was too excited.

“I asked myself whether I am ready (to make a comeback). My wife kept telling me if I wanted to return, I must be 100 per cent ready and positive and I must show I am confident.”

He later broke down in tears before the media and apologised for his behaviour.

His wife Sammi Cheng later posted a statement on her Instagram saying she forgave him and that it was “an important lesson” in their marriage.

Responding to a query from the media, Hui said he did not contact Wong (after the scandal).

“It’s in the past. I hope everyone will give me time. I understand everyone needed time before accepting me but I have confidence I will do better. What’s past, let it be the past.”

Hui also said he would work hard to redeem his career, although he has no definite plans at the moment.

Following the controversy, Hui had temporarily stopped all work and spent time with Cheng to mend their relationship.