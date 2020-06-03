‘13 Reasons Why,’ ‘The Twilight Zone,’ ‘El Presidente’: Five series not to be missed in June (VIDEO)

‘El Presidente’ is coming to Amazon Prime Video. — Picture courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, June 3 — There are plenty of surprises in store on the small screen in the month to come. With the second season of the anthology series The Twilight Zone, the final season of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, the debut of El Presidente on Amazon Prime Video, the touching Apple TV+ documentary series Dear... and the early life of Perry Mason on HBO, television viewers will have a lot to look forward to this June.

13 Reasons Why

Embarking on their final year, the students of Liberty High will soon be given their diplomas and more importantly their freedom. However, the 12 months to come are shaping up to be something of an ordeal. To keep their terrible secret, Clay, Justin and Jessica have to make occasionally agonizing decisions that could change their lives forever.

Season 4

Release: Friday, June 5 on Netflix

El Presidente

The story of the biggest scandal ever to come to light in the world of football, the Fifa affair erupted in 2015. The series focuses on the rise of Sergio Jadue, the head of a small Chilean football club who became a key player in the 150-million dollar corruption case alongside the president of the Argentinian football federation, Julio Grondona.

Season 1

Release: Friday, June 5 on Amazon Prime Video

Dear...

A ten-episode documentary series in which personalities as diverse as Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Spike Lee, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Steinem and even Big Bird receive letters from people whose lives they have changed. Each episode focuses on one celebrity who, without knowing it, has had a major impact on the life of an unknown fan.

Season 1

Release: Friday, June 5 on Apple TV+

Perry Mason

In Los Angeles in 1932, the young Perry Mason is just starting out as a private detective. Still traumatized by the war, he has to cope with a broken marriage and the case of a kidnapped child. His investigation brings to light fault lines in a city ravaged by crime and corruption.

Season 1.

Release: Sunday, June 21 on HBO

The Twilight Zone

The second season of the cult anthology series promises even more suspense with a fresh offer of terrifying supernatural tales and an all-star cast, which notably includes Billy Porter (Pose), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) and Christopher Meloni (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit). Jordan Peele will also be back as the show’s mysterious narrator.

Release: Thursday, June 25 on CBS All Access. — AFP-Relaxnews