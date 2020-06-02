BlackLivesMatter: Yuna speaks out against racism, joins ‘Blackout Tuesday’ in response to George Floyd’s death

Yuna is joining the Blackout Tuesday initiative where music industries across the globe are encouraged to reflect on the recent racial discrimination issue. — Picture via Instagram/yuna

PETALING JAYA, June 2 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna is joining artistes across the globe for Blackout Tuesday where musicians and music labels are taking the day off to reflect on the social injustices that have been making headlines recently.

She took to her Instagram to say that her record company and herself would be joining Blackout Tuesday to stand in solidarity with her African-Americans fighting racism.

“It’s my responsibility to come together not only to celebrate their wins, but to also be there and stand together during their loss.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to enjoy and be inspired by their art which connects people globally — even in Malaysia.”

She had dedicated a heartfelt post two days ago, saying that amid the social injustices happening across the globe, one can make a difference by speaking up against racism.

“It starts with a conversation. Learn about other people’s struggles, grow your conscience to find the truth and find ways to help in your own way.”

In the same post, Yuna also drew similarities about George Floyd’s death and her being a Muslim in the US.

“My husband and I who have had our fair share of discrimination being Muslims and people of colour here, have also feared our safety in the US.

“What if the same scenario happens to my father, husband or brother-in-law? Just because it has not happened yet, how can we let this happen to someone else instead?

“Amid this pandemic and Eid celebrations, let us reflect and know that Covid-19 is not the only thing that we are fighting,” she added.

Warner Music Malaysia also said in a statement that the music group is standing in solidarity with Blackout Tuesday due to the recent events.

Other international artistes that have also joined in the movement include Lady Gaga, country singer Carrie Underwood, producer Quincy Jones, Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.