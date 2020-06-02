BlackLivesMatter: Yuna speaks out against racism, joins ‘Blackout Tuesday’ in response to George Floyd’s death

PETALING JAYA, June 2 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna is joining artistes across the globe for Blackout Tuesday where musicians and music labels are taking the day off to reflect on the social injustices that have been making headlines recently.
She took to her Instagram to say that her record company and herself would be joining Blackout Tuesday to stand in solidarity with her African-Americans fighting racism.
As a Malaysian Muslim artist who grew up listening to music made my black artists & composers, never imagining that I would then grow up and have the opportunity to work with talented black artists, producers, musicians, dancers, even connecting with the fans - it’s my responsibility to come together not only to celebrate the wins, but also be there and stand together during a loss. Without their perseverance we wouldn’t have been able to enjoy and be inspired by their art form- which connects everyone globally, even all the way to Malaysia. My record label and I will be joining the music industry black out Tuesday to stand in solidarity with my black brothers and sisters against racism, and reconnect with my community, where conversations about fighting racism needs to happen. We stand for peace & equality. #georgefloyd #theshowmustbepaused #blacklivesmatter
“It’s my responsibility to come together not only to celebrate their wins, but to also be there and stand together during their loss.
“Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to enjoy and be inspired by their art which connects people globally — even in Malaysia.”
This is dedicated to all my fans, regardless of your race, your religion, your background, your country: I’ve been trying to find the right words to say about George Floyd. The video I saw of him was not a movie. It’s real life. I (and my husband) have had our fair share of discrimination for being Muslim and POC in the US (I won’t get into details) and we have feared for our safety, but.. we can’t imagine how one lives a life where he can’t go out running, bird-watching, driving with his kid without fearing for his life, or worse - losing his life. And how many times have we heard about this? And what if this happened to MY father? My husband? My brother in law? Just because it HASN’T happened yet, how can we allow this to happen to others right this very second? Ignorance should not be an excuse too. My late grandfather, who was a simple but intelligent Malay man who had never left the country, lived his life knowing about injustices & racism in the world from reading the world news. He kept himself updated with American politics just to know if it was safe for his granddaughter to be there. Before he passed, he was the person I could talk to about Black Lives Matter. I was so surprised he reached out to me about it.. how he understood it and when things were bad, would always ask if my African American friends are safe. It starts with a conversation. Start with your closest family member. If you are clueless to what’s happening, LEARN NOW & don’t feel bad you were sleeping on it. Don’t feel bad when people around you are pressuring you to shut up. So, learn about other people’s struggles, grow your conscience & find the truth, and then find ways to help. There are so many injustices in the world, you can play a huge or a small role in it - it’s okay. You’re taking the first step from being ‘silent’ to helping making a difference speaking against racism. In this Pandemic, this Eid, let’s self-reflect, and know that Covid is not the only disease that is out there we need to fight. To all affected by this, I love you, keep standing tall. Stay safe. BLACK LIVES MATTER. 🖤 Photo by @aliimam__
She had dedicated a heartfelt post two days ago, saying that amid the social injustices happening across the globe, one can make a difference by speaking up against racism.
“It starts with a conversation. Learn about other people’s struggles, grow your conscience to find the truth and find ways to help in your own way.”
In the same post, Yuna also drew similarities about George Floyd’s death and her being a Muslim in the US.
“My husband and I who have had our fair share of discrimination being Muslims and people of colour here, have also feared our safety in the US.
“What if the same scenario happens to my father, husband or brother-in-law? Just because it has not happened yet, how can we let this happen to someone else instead?
“Amid this pandemic and Eid celebrations, let us reflect and know that Covid-19 is not the only thing that we are fighting,” she added.
Warner Music Malaysia also said in a statement that the music group is standing in solidarity with Blackout Tuesday due to the recent events.
Other international artistes that have also joined in the movement include Lady Gaga, country singer Carrie Underwood, producer Quincy Jones, Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.