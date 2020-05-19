‘Volcano Man’ commemorates Eurovision that never was

Video screenshot of Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell of 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' in the Volcano Man music video. — Picture courtesy of Netflix/YouTube

LOS ANGELES, May 9 — Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga debuts with a music video for Volcano Man, the fictitious slice of Game of Thrones Europop starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as Iceland’s melodic hopefuls.

We might not have gotten the Eurovision Song Contest this year, but Netflix — having acquired US broadcasting rights for the live show last year — is preparing its own take on the dramatic international talent contest.

A first look for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga dropped over the weekend, when the competition’s final would have otherwise taken place, with Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir.

The pair teamed up in 2005 frat pack comedy Wedding Crashers and their two-hour musical adventure is to make its bow on June 26, with David Dobkin of Wedding Crashers, The Judge and multiple Maroon 5 music videos directing.

Ferrell wrote the movie with Andrew Steele who, like him, is an alum of Funny or Die and Saturday Night Live.

Also appearing on screen will be Pierce Brosnan (Mamma Mia!), Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), pop star Demi Lovato and Game of Thrones‘ own Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Lem Lemoncloak in Season 6). — AFP-Relaxnews