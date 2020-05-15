Covid-19: K-pop stars BTS embrace new normal as performers with live pay-to-watch concert this June

The South Korean heartthrobs are determined to meet and engage with their fans, even if it's through a digital screen. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, May 15 — K-pop boyband BTS will be hosting a live virtual concert called Bang Bang Con: The Live this June to spread some joy to their fans amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Black Swan singers, who were previously forced to axe their 2020 world tour due to health and safety concerns, made the announcement via their official social media accounts yesterday.

Fans of the group, known as ARMYs, will have to purchase a “ticket” on the fan community platform Weverse to tune into Bang Bang Con: The Live, which will be streamed from Seoul on June 14, 6pm KST (5pm MYT).

BANGBANGCON The Live' will be on #WeverseShop for pre-order starting 1 Jun, 1 PM (KST)!



Stay tuned for another exciting and lifelike BTS concert experience in your room with the brand-new multi-view feature!



🎵 Concert: 14 Jun, 6 PM (KST)



More info

The show will run for approximately 90 minutes and members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will most likely be singing and dancing to some of their greatest hits, including Boy With Luv, Spring Day, and Blood, Sweat, and Tears.

The septet has also dropped hints that they will follow up Bang Bang Con: The Live with additional mystery content that will be revealed soon.

ARMYs are already hyped for the concert, especially since it falls on the group’s seventh anniversary since their debut in South Korea back in 2013.

One fan even offered to foot the cost for someone else’s ticket if it was below a certain amount.

“Mark my words, if Bang Bang Con: The Live is below US$30 (RM130), I’mma pay for one of y’all,” she wrote on Twitter.

Others were excited to see more live performances off the band’s latest album Map of the Soul: 7, which dropped on February 21 this year.

"Mark my words, if Bang Bang Con: The Live is below US$30 (RM130), I'mma pay for one of y'all," she wrote on Twitter.

So I'm expecting we can see more songs from the album 'MOTS : 7' at #BANGBANGCON_TheLive

I'm so excited!!

I'm so excited!! @BTS_twt — Soo Choi⁷ 💜 (@choi_bts2) May 14, 2020

I just woke up to the news of #BANGBANGCON_TheLive 😲🥳🥳🥳 A live concert a day after @BTS_twt 7th anniversary. This is going to be something special and unforgettable. Can't wait to watch it. 😊💜😊💜😊💜

bangbangcon the live,, you best believe army's gonna be SOBBING with bts. we'll be celebrating the anniversary together???

BTS previously thrilled fans when they hosted the online event Bang Bang Con in April where they livestreamed past concerts from 2014 to 2019 for free.