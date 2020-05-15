Malay Mail

Covid-19: K-pop stars BTS embrace new normal as performers with live pay-to-watch concert this June

Friday, 15 May 2020 03:09 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

The South Korean heartthrobs are determined to meet and engage with their fans, even if it's through a digital screen. — AFP pic
PETALING JAYA, May 15 — K-pop boyband BTS will be hosting a live virtual concert called Bang Bang Con: The Live this June to spread some joy to their fans amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Black Swan singers, who were previously forced to axe their 2020 world tour due to health and safety concerns, made the announcement via their official social media accounts yesterday.

Fans of the group, known as ARMYs, will have to purchase a “ticket” on the fan community platform Weverse to tune into Bang Bang Con: The Live, which will be streamed from Seoul on June 14, 6pm KST (5pm MYT).

 

 

The show will run for approximately 90 minutes and members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will most likely be singing and dancing to some of their greatest hits, including Boy With Luv, Spring Day, and Blood, Sweat, and Tears.

The septet has also dropped hints that they will follow up Bang Bang Con: The Live with additional mystery content that will be revealed soon.

ARMYs are already hyped for the concert, especially since it falls on the group’s seventh anniversary since their debut in South Korea back in 2013.

One fan even offered to foot the cost for someone else’s ticket if it was below a certain amount.

“Mark my words, if Bang Bang Con: The Live is below US$30 (RM130), I’mma pay for one of y’all,” she wrote on Twitter.

Others were excited to see more live performances off the band’s latest album Map of the Soul: 7, which dropped on February 21 this year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BTS previously thrilled fans when they hosted the online event Bang Bang Con in April where they livestreamed past concerts from 2014 to 2019 for free.

