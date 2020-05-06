The Weeknd performs new song ‘I’m a Virgin’ on ‘American Dad’

Canadian rapper The Weeknd — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 6 — The Canadian superstar made a guest appearance on the latest episode of TBS’s long-running animated series, which premiered on Monday, May 4.

The new episode, appropriately entitled A Starboy Is Born, is built on the premise that Stan kidnaps the Weeknd in an attempt to teach Roger a lesson.

In addition to starring in American Dad as a cartoon version of himself, The Weeknd collaborated with Electric Guest frontman Asa Taccone to compose I’m a Virgin specifically for the show.

“I always wanted to play a character that was the opposite of the public’s perception of me — and of course make fun of myself. Once I was given the opportunity I took complete advantage. [Writer-producer] Joel Hurwitz believed in the vision and he helped execute it beautifully,” the Canadian vocalist told Variety of his new single.

I’m a Virgin is the latest satirical song that The Weeknd has written for a TV show in recent months, following Scared to Live that he debuted during his third appearance on Saturday Night Live back in March.

Aside from contributing to American Dad, The Weeknd has recently encouraged his fans to stream the latest single of 100-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore.

everyone in the UK please support @captaintommoore / @mrmichaelball single so this incredible 99 yr old war veteran, walking for the British National Health Service @NHSuk & now raised $35 Million can have a No 1 for his 100th birthday in the UK!We’re routing for you. XO! pic.twitter.com/P788bggQRn — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 23, 2020

/p>

The former British Army serviceman released earlier this April a cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone with English vocalist Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir, in an effort to raise funds for NHS Charities Together amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moore’s rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone topped the UK chart on April 24, making the centenarian the oldest-ever artist to top the UK singles chart while amassing over £30 million for the NHS.

Tom Jones previously held the record, scoring a chart-topper for his appearance in 2009’s Barry Islands In The Stream that was released when he was 68 years and nine months old.

“From one Tom to another, congratulations on beating my chart record. If I was going to lose to anybody, it’s an honour to have lost it to you,” Jones said in a statement. — AFP-Relaxnews