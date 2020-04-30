Bollywood cinema legend Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

The ‘Bobby’ actor lost his two-year battle with leukaemia this morning in a Mumbai hospital. ― Picture via Twitter/@ReemaMalhotra8

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 ― Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, best known for the 1973 film Bobby has died at the age of 67.

Indian news outlets reported the veteran actor and cinema legend passed away today in a Mumbai hospital after a long battle with cancer.

The actor spent a week under ICU support at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital before breathing his last breath this morning, The Indian Express reported.

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia.

“The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents,” the Kapoor family said in a statement.

The beloved actor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and sought treatment in New York for almost a year before returning to India in September last year.

His brother Randhir Kapoor told India TV that Rishi was admitted to hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties.

The Bollywood film community and well-known personalities have been mourning the actor’s passing with floods of messages on social media.

Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his sadness on Twitter: “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!”

Unbelivable..shocked!! It's really difficult to accept..another dark day for all of us.

It was such a blessing to have worked with you and known you sir.

My heartfelt condolence to the family, may all mighty give stregthn through this difficult time..#RishiKapoor sir #RIP 🙏🙏🙏 — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) April 30, 2020

Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace.



My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MItdmmSnVz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 30, 2020

He was my childhood..... 😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened on hearing about #rishikapoor ji

Yeh khabar sunke bohot dukh ho raha hai. I have such lovely memories of working with him.

Our country has lost a great actor today. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aVeKX9etkt — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 30, 2020

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences to the late actor.

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Rishi leaves behind his wife Neetu, and children Ranbir and Riddhima.