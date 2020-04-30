Malay Mail

Bollywood cinema legend Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Thursday, 30 Apr 2020 02:06 PM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

The ‘Bobby’ actor lost his two-year battle with leukaemia this morning in a Mumbai hospital. ― Picture via Twitter/@ReemaMalhotra8
KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 ― Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, best known for the 1973 film Bobby has died at the age of 67.

Indian news outlets reported the veteran actor and cinema legend passed away today in a Mumbai hospital after a long battle with cancer.

The actor spent a week under ICU support at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital before breathing his last breath this morning, The Indian Express reported.

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia.

“The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents,” the Kapoor family said in a statement.

The beloved actor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and sought treatment in New York for almost a year before returning to India in September last year.

His brother Randhir Kapoor told India TV that Rishi was admitted to hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties.

The Bollywood film community and well-known personalities have been mourning the actor’s passing with floods of messages on social media.

Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his sadness on Twitter: “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!”

 

 

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences to the late actor.

 

Rishi leaves behind his wife Neetu, and children Ranbir and Riddhima.

