Covid-19: Join Alvin Chong, Sonaone on ‘Stream The Beat’ live stream festival to raise funds for The Lost Food Project

Alvin Chong, Sonaone and Rabbit Mac are just a few of the star-studded talents on display at Stream The Beat festival. — Pictures courtesy of Fresh Events Asia

PETALING JAYA, April 28 — To help out local food bank The Lost Food Project with their Covid-19 relief efforts, Fresh Events Asia is organising a fundraising live stream music and fitness festival.

The free-to-view “Stream The Beat” festival, to be held this Saturday (May 2), will provide viewers with much-needed entertainment and health-inspired activities, while raising money for a good cause at the same time.

“At this challenging time we’re all facing, we wanted to create a unique live-streamed event that brings together fans of our events to celebrate the things we love best: music, fitness and wellness,” said Fresh Events Asia chief executive officer Sam Middlehurst in a press release.

“We felt obliged to do our part for those suffering below the poverty line and we’re delighted to partner with The Lost Food Project to raise funds and help feed Malaysia’s most vulnerable.”

The Stream The Beat Festival line-up and schedule.—Pictures courtesy of Fresh Events Asia.

The Lost Food Project is a non-governmental organisation that rescues quality surplus foods and has actively sought to help out those in need during the movement control order period—providing meals, fresh ingredients and dried goods.

Middlehurst added that while the festival is free to register, viewers are encouraged to donate whatever sum they can, as even small donations go a long way.

“A donation of RM10 will provide 50 people with a much-need meal. So we’re really hoping that people who tune in can rally behind this cause and make a difference to those who need it most,” he said.

In collaboration with Universal Music Malaysia, Def Jam Recordings Malaysia, Lululemon and Ultron, Stream The Beat brings together an impressive array of the region’s best acts from both the music and fitness worlds.

“We’re delighted to partner with Fresh Events Asia on this exciting new event that combines music and fitness at a time when people are craving unique content,” said Universal Music’s managing director and head of special projects Kenny Ong.

“Together with our artistes, we hope to be able to help generate some significant funds for Malaysia’s food banks and those in desperate need of food supplies. We hope you can all find some time to tune in for what is sure to be a fantastic day of entertainment.”

The musical acts include local artistes such as singers Alvin Chong and Wen Suen, rappers Sonaone and Rabbit Mac, girl group Dolla and other talents from Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Good tunes and workout slash fitness sessions too.—Pictures courtesy of Fresh Events Asia.

On the fitness and wellness side of things, viewers can raise their heart rate in a HIIT class with fitness icon Nana Al Haleq, slow things down with yoga instructor Hansen Lee or even take some time to clear your thoughts in a meditation session with Jojo Struys.

Celebrity chef Anis Nabilah will also be hosting a session on cooking up healthy foods, potentially adding some new dishes to your break-fast meals.

Hosted by Australian voice actor and guitarist Jesse Lawrence, Stream The Beat will take place this Saturday, May 2, live-streaming from 2pm to 10pm, separated into two entertainment-packed eight-hour sessions.

Featuring a live feed “Dance Cam” to show off your moves, there will also be mini-contests and Q&A sessions taking place throughout the festival, where viewers will have the chance to win prizes from the artistes and collaborating partners.

Pic3: Even small donations can go a long way to putting food on someone else’s plate

The Lost Food Project’s general manager Mohd Syazwan Mokhtar said that he was relieved to have the support of many people and called on Malaysians to try to help out those in need.

“At a time when we are overloaded with requests for food supplies, we feel blessed to have the support of Fresh Events Asia and everyone involved in the Stream The Beat festival,” said Syazwan.

“Like many countries around the world, Malaysia has more people falling beneath the poverty line than ever before due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is our role to source the funds and food to feed them during their time of need. We would like to thank everyone who joins the live stream for any support they can offer.”

To register for the Stream The Beat festival, all you need to do is surf over to their website at https://streamthebeat.com/.

For more information and the latest updates on acts and activities during the festival, you can also check out their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram (@streamthebeat).