Astro partners with Allo Technology to expand broadband services, provide access to rural communities

Astro aims to reach more people in rural areas with the new partnership. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, April 27 — Astro and Allo Technology Sdn Bhd (Allo) are teaming up to provide high-speed broadband connections coupled with Astro’s best-in-class content to new and existing residential areas connected by Allo.

The strategic partnership to expand its bundled broadband and content offerings, was also made in support of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan, which is aimed at improving broadband quality and coverage, reducing broadband prices and providing Internet access to all spectrums of society.

“Despite observing the movement control order, business continues for us. We are excited to announce our partnership with Allo for bundled broadband with content services,” said Astro Group chief executive officer Henry Tan in a press statement.

“Allo has an aggressive roll-out plan nationwide and we believe that it will open up significant headroom for growth for us in line with our broadband strategy.”

Allo is a network service provider formed to facilitate the development of smart cities through reliable ICT infrastructure.

He added that the partnership with Allo will extend Astro’s current broadband home-passes, from Telekom Malaysia Berhad, Maxis and TIME, by over 150,000 new households and businesses over the next 18 months—bridging the gap between the rural and urban.

“This will help us extend Astro Broadband’s reach beyond urban areas into areas not fully covered by our existing partnerships including Alor Gajah, Bangsar South, Cyberjaya and many more suburban areas.”

Allo chief executive officer Rodzi Ahmad echoed Tan’s, saying he hopes the partnership will help more people have better Internet access.

“Allo is focusing on bringing fibre connection to unpenetrated areas that are commercially viable,” said Rodzi.

“This partnership allows us to extend high-speed broadband and content services into these areas so that the currently underserved customers can enjoy the services.

“With the provision of a wholesale open-access infrastructure concept that allows multiple services from retail service providers, Allo expects the bundled broadband and content price to be very competitive and equally accessible by the customers.”

He also added that the partnership with Astro will allow Allo to expand its fibre footprint nationwide starting with Melaka, Perak, Johor, Kedah, Selangor and Penang.

Astro’s unbeatable bundles offer high-speed Internet, over 60 Astro channels and thousands of On Demand titles. — Picture courtesy of Astro

As part of the partnership, Astro is entitled to resell all of Allo’s broadband products and services, including speeds up to 1 Gbps and will offer cost-efficient broadband packages at 50 Mbps for RM99 and 100 Mbps for RM129 respectively.

These packages are also inclusive of Astro’s Family Pack content which has more than 60 channels and thousands of Astro On Demand titles available for viewing via set-top boxes, mobile phones or tablets.

Customers are also encouraged to connect their set-top boxes to the Internet, allowing them to unlock more than 15,000 On Demand titles are part of the pack entitlement.

The channels include Astro Ria, Astro Prima, Astro Arena, Astro Awani, Astro AEC, Astro Xiao Tai Yang, NatGeo WILD, FOXlife and more high definition content.

All Astro broadband customers will also have free access to Astro GO which will allow them to stream videos via the app at their convenience.