Ramadan wishes from SpongeBob, Patrick in baju Melayu and sarung has Twitter arguing whether they are Malaysian or Indonesian

PETALING JAYA, April 24 — A simple blessed Ramadan wish by cartoon superstars SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star turned into a Twitter fight of sorts with some people arguing about the attire worn by the duo.

The question of whether the clothes were Indonesian or Malaysian was important for some as they then deemed that SpongeBob was Malaysian.

The iconic Nickelodeon characters had sent their wishes on the TV show’s official social media pages.

wishing everyone a Happy Ramadan! pic.twitter.com/iHz1OuYRq7 — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) April 23, 2020

Seeing their childhood favourites all geared up for Ramadan sent social media into a frenzy as many users have reacted to the post, garnering over 160,000 shares and 290,000 likes.

OH MY GOD, BAJU MELAYU, SONGKET AND EVERYTHING



FOR ONCE, IT'S NOT ARAB — Fazri (@tenoq) April 23, 2020

While many social media users were delighted to see our favourite sponge and starfish from under the sea donning Muslim-oriented outfits, calling them “cute”, some were more focused on other matters.

Particularly users from Malaysia and Indonesia, as the age-old debate of “is it Malaysian or Indonesian” ensued yet again, this time revolving around SpongeBob and Patrick’s clothing.

Thank you..and wait is that malaysian traditional cloth 😂 — ai (@izzulirsydd) April 23, 2020

While their outfits look more similar to the traditional baju Melayu we have here in Malaysia, many social media users have argued that Patrick’s clothes also have Indonesian influences incorporated into them.

Social media users on Facebook argue over the origins of traditional attire. — Screengrab via Facebook/Spongebob Squarepants

Many claimed that the patterns of the clothing resembled the ones on the traditional Indonesian batik, as they passionately proclaimed that the outfit “belongs to them”.

Users arguing if the clothes are batik or songket fabric. — Screengrab via Twitter/@Spongebob

But Malaysian users are having none of it as they pointed out that both SpongeBob and Patrick wore a samping, which are more traditionally worn in Malaysia, as compared to the batik shirt and sarung combination commonly worn by men in Indonesia.

And Malaysians took this as a form of “victory”, saying that this is all the proof they needed that SpongeBob is Malaysian.

Baju Melayu and samping? That’s all the proof we’ll need. — Screengrab via Twitter/@Spongebob

While some continue debating, many others have focused on the bright side, praising the cartoon makers for embracing different cultures and beliefs.

Some even shared Ramadan-related animations of Patrick enjoying his meals, break-fast style.

While one user even gave SpongeBob a more culture-appropriated name based on his new outfit.

Not getting too caught up in the excitement, many people began to wonder what other SpongeBob SquarePants characters would like in similar, Malaysian or Indonesian-inspired attire.

As it turns out, thanks to Twitter user Rafiffachry, Mr Krabs and Squidward look just as stylish as their co-characters in a baju Melayu and samping combination, while Sandy wears a baju kurung and headscarf with her trademark flower still making an appearance on the outfit as well.

What about Sandy how should she be dressed? — Tommy Caruso (@moderncraze) April 23, 2020

Arguing aside, some warm-hearted users urged their fellow Ramadan observers to stop the loathing and be kind to one another during the month of fasting and prayer.

A user wrote: “That’s enough. It’s not good for all of you to be arguing. Tomorrow is the start of Ramadan, there’s no need to fight.”