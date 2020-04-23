Covid 19: China slashes production budget for TV series with actors’ salaries cut by up to half

Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam found his pay slashed as China's National Radio and Television Administration moves to cut production investments and actors’ remuneration. ― Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — As the world economy reels from the after effects of Covid-19 pandemic, China's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) has announced new restrictions on production investments and actors’ remuneration.

Hong Kong's Oriental Daily reported that NRTA, which is a ministry-level executive agency under the State Council of the People's Republic of China, is limiting production budgets to around 4 million yuan (RM2.5 million) per episode.

"Cast will not be paid more than 40 per cent of a television drama’s overall production budget."

"Lead actor's pay cannot exceed 400,000 yuan (RM246,328) per episode," a source told the daily.

The source added that many Hong Kong artistes were previously paid 500,000 yuan (RM307,944) per episode.

"Following the ruling, their pay will now be slashed at least 50 per cent when they act in mainland Chinese series," added the source, citing examples like actor Raymond Lam and Kevin Cheng who were used to be paid up to 500,000 yuan per episode.

Following the cuts, the actors would now be taking home 200,000 yuan (RM123,167) per episode.

Contacted by the daily for comments, Hong Kong actor Him Law said he had no control over the matter.

"No matter what, I will take any opportunity that comes my way,” he said.

The entertainment industry has been badly affected following the pandemic.

In February, Hong Kong's Federation of Film Workers and Entertainers Association had reportedly reached out to the island state's government to assist the industry that suffered losses due to Covid-19.