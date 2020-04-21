Stream Zee Avi, Faizal Tahir’s new song ‘Make It Through’ to help raise money for Malaysians affected by the MCO (VIDEO)

(Clockwise, from upper left) Faizal Tahir, Xeno Entertainment managing director Prashan Chitty, Zee Avi, and Maxis head of brand and marketing Tai Kam Leong pose for a photo opp during a virtual press conference. — Picture courtesy of Maxis

PETALING JAYA, April 21 — Malaysians will be able to help those badly affected by the movement control order (MCO) and Covid-19 by simply streaming the song Make It Through.

It is produced by Maxis in collaboration with Xeno Entertainment and local artistes Zee Avi, Faizal Tahir, and more.

The whirlwind project began 10 days ago with the idea of creating an uplifting tune that could inspire positivity as we all play the waiting game at home during the MCO.

A 100 per cent of all ad and streaming revenue generated from Make It Happen will be channelled to Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

Maxis brand and marketing head Tai Kam Leong said they wanted to make it easy for everyone to chip in by simply enjoying the song on various online platforms.

“There could not be an easier way to donate. We are not asking anyone to open a cheque book, send us money, or whip out their credit cards.

“All you have to do is listen to the song on YouTube, play it on your favourite music streaming platform, or download the caller ringtone if you’re a Maxis user,” said Tai.

Besides Faizal and Zee, the star-studded list of talents on the song include Ning Baizura, Nabila Razali, As'ad Motawh, Alyssa Dezek, Nanasheme, Syada Amzah, Wafiy, Jestinna Kuan, Reshma, Elyya Keesha, Tilla Hanna, Adam Sang, and Jay C.

Faizal expressed his gratitude and solidarity to frontline workers and daily wage earners who were facing difficulties due to the pandemic and hoped that the song would help them ride through this period with renewed hope and strength.

“We don’t want everyone to get bogged down by negative thoughts thinking that it’s the end of the world.

“This song is meant to give hope and instil belief that things will get better.

“We will come out of this period not only alive but as better people and a better nation,” said the singer.

With musicians now hopping onto Zoom instead of going to the studio to write songs, Zee said that working on “Make It Through” has been a nostalgic throwback to her beginnings as a singer on YouTube back in 2007.

“As musicians, there was some concern about the Covid-19 situation as we don’t have day jobs or monthly paychecks to sustain ourselves. Performing at shows is our equivalent of punching in and going to the office.

“But I think more people are doing online content now and they’re trying to figure how to make things happen.

“I like being in the comfort of my own home and I started off by singing on webcam on YouTube, so working on this song has been like going back to my roots,” said the Bitter Heart singer.

Xeno Entertainment managing director Prashan Chitty added that the changing landscape of the music industry and a track like “Make It Happen,” which was produced entirely by a team working from home, was a testament to how artistes needed to adapt and if they wanted to stay ahead of the game.

“Music has always been a part of people’s lives. When you exercise, you put on music. When you go out for dinner or walk through a mall, there’s music playing in the background.

“It’s just the way of consuming music that’s constantly changing and everybody in the music ecosystem is doing their best to make a difference in the current situation.

“I think the entertainment industry will continue to strive and survive, it’s just a case of whether artistes are willing to adapt,” said Prashan.

Lending a helping hand is as easy as playing and sharing the song online through your preferred streaming platform. — Picture courtesy of Maxis

Make It Through is available to stream on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Joox and can be purchased as a Maxis-exclusive caller ringtone through a monthly subscription.

All revenue generated from the song will be donated to YKN as part of Maxis’ #KitaSapotKita campaign.

Maxis is also in the midst of gathering submissions for a user-generated music video for “Make It Through” by calling upon Malaysians to record a video of themselves passing a piece of paper with a heart symbol on it from the left side to the right side of the screen as a gesture of passing hope and love around.

Post the video on your public Instagram account with the hashtag #KitaSapotKita before May 1 and stand a chance to be one of 100 videos featured in a special montage music video for “Make It Through.”

For more information on #KitaSapotKita initiatives, check out the Maxis website.