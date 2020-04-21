‘Sentiasa Di Sini’ rallies Malaysian artistes in rousing tribute to frontliners, citizens for Covid-19 heroism (VIDEO)

The song’s lyrics touch on the idea of solidarity in the fight against Covid-19 despite social distancing rules keeping everyone apart. — Screengrab via YouTube/Astro Gempak

PETALING JAYA, April 21 — Malaysian artistes have harnessed the power of music to thank frontline heroes and fellow citizens who have played their part in tackling Covid-19.

The rousing single Sentiasa Di Sini, composed by Hujan frontman Noh Salleh and guitarist AG Coco, features 26 singers who have banded together to inspire hope as the country wades through tough times under the movement control order (MCO).

The music video includes a heartwarming montage of the sacrifices made by frontliners and charitable acts by Malaysians who are sewing personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and buying meals and essentials for needy families.

Noh said he felt immensely proud to have spearheaded the project and hoped the song could give people the strength to power on through the pandemic.

“It was a good effort and everyone worked really hard on the song.

“We need something positive to drive people so we all won’t go insane as we weather this challenge together,” he told Malay Mail.

Besides Noh, the song features the voices Faizal Tahir, NJWA, Dayang Nurfaizah, Naim Daniel, Ernie Zakri, Syamel, Ara Johari, Kashika, Nicole Lai, Azlan Typewriter, Ali Sariah, Masya Masyitah, Usop, Marsha Milan, Mimi Fly, Danny Koo, Putera Muhammad, Jacqueline Tiang, Yoyo, Nehsan Selvaraj, Xavier, El, Umairah, Adinda & Imran Ajmain.

For NJWA, the experience of recording a song at home versus in the studio was a novel one.

The R&B songbird told Malay Mail that she had to navigate a few learning curves using the limited resources she had but was ultimately satisfied with the result.

“I’m honoured to be singing alongside my brothers and sisters in music for a good cause — a song dedicated to our frontliners and Malaysians during these trying times.

“The experience of recording the song at home was interesting. I have a simple set-up at home and working on it by myself without an audio engineer was challenging at first, but I’m happy with how it all turned out,” said NJWA.

Sentiasa Di Sini was produced by Astro Gempak and has been attracting positive feedback from listeners on social media.

“I’m getting teary-eyed watching this. I love Malaysia and I hope that all countries will be free of Covid-19 soon,” wrote Damiya Mia on YouTube.

“Congratulations to Noh and everyone who was involved in this project. Let’s all pray for the welfare of Malaysia and the rest of the world,” said YouTube user asmajem.