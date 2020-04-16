Cantopop legend Sam Hui’s livestreamed fundraiser concert to be uploaded on Youtube for a month (VIDEO)

Hui during the concert which was streamed live. — Picture via Faceboook/samhuimusic

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 16 — Cantopop legend Sam Hui has agreed to upload the concert on Youtube for a month beginning today, in response to pleas from fans who missed the recent online special.

The one-hour concert will be split into four episodes and uploaded on the Jiankang.Dan channel, according to Hong Kong daily Ming Pao.

This was after Hui himself approved the move, which will also see subtitles attached to the Youtube broadcast.

The singer had performed on the rooftop of the Harbour City shopping complex at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront against the backdrop of the Victoria Harbour skyline.

The show was to raise funds for former employees of Tom Lee Engineering Ltd, a sound engineering company ― who became jobless due to the Covid-19 shutdown.

The company is special to Hui as his first concert at Hong Kong Coliseum in 1983 was handled by the company and they are also responsible for many of his show setups in his 30 years as an entertainer.

It was reported that the concert had managed to raise over 372,000 yuan (RM228,605.86) including 250,000 yuan (RM153,660) from Hui and 50,000 yuan (RM30,732) from MTR Corporation chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang.

A global audience of more than 2.5 million global viewers watched the livestream of the concert via Facebook and YouTube on April 12.