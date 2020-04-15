Malaysia’s pop darling Siti Nurhaliza kicks off own Covid-19 relief fund, to entertain donors with popular hits

The singer is targeting an initial fundraising goal of RM50,000 for the Siti Nurhaliza PKP Fund. — Picture from Instagram/Siti Nurhaliza

PETALING JAYA, April 15 — National songbird Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza has initiated a humanitarian fund to help frontliners and those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The beloved singer named the fund Dana Peduli, Kemanusiaan, Prihatin (PKP) Siti Nurhaliza.

Siti told Harian Metro her team at Siti Nurhaliza Productions is targeting an initial fundraising goal of RM50,000 in the Peduli category.

So far, RM2,172 out of RM50,000 has been raised at the time of writing.

“The target amount will be increased and will continue as the Movement Control Order (MCO) period has been extended and various types of aid will be given out.

“We are confident we can all help fight against Covid-19 now.”

The mum of one also explained that the fundraising objectives are represented by three categories, Peduli (Care), Kemanusiaan (Humanity) and Prihatin (Concern).

“In short, the fund is called the Siti Nurhaliza PKP Fund.

“The fund is divided into categories such as Peduli which helps provide the facilities and equipment at the medical center that deals with the outbreak.

“This assistance will be provided as soon as there are sufficient funds for the preparation of PPE, nose and mouth coverings, gloves and other equipment,” she explained.

The fund is divided into three categories to aid those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Screengrab from Kitafund

The Kemanusiaan category will help individuals and families who have lost their income as well as family members with disabilities or chronic illnesses.

“Thirdly, Prihatin is a special aid for the month of Ramadan and Syawal to be given to the needy and charities,” Siti said.

To provide a clearer picture and more details on the funds for prospective donors, Siti will be hosting a live broadcast on her official YouTube channel this Sunday, April 19 at 2.30pm.

YouTube viewers can donate by scanning the QR Code and Siti will entertain them by singing her favourite songs.

The Kitafund platform was also created to encourage the public to donate to a good cause through a convenient and transparent online system.

Malaysians wishing to donate can visit the official Kitafund website at kitafund.com and select the ‘PKP SitiNurhaliza’ campaign or enter the keyword ‘siti nurhaliza’.