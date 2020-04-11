Beatles-themed music and light show to launch from Empire State Building this weekend.. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Apr 10 — The Empire State Building is putting on a Beatles-themed music and light show over the long weekend, because even throughout a pandemic, New York really is the city that never sleeps.

Kicking off at midnight, Saturday, April 11, the Empire State Building will illuminate with a new light show designed by resident lighting artist Marc Brickman. The soundtrack for the light show is set to be a crowd pleaser, with classic Beatles hits like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) and A Day in the Life.

Local New Yorkers who are lucky to live within a window’s view of the iconic building can tune in to iHeartMedia’s Q104.3, New York’s Classic Rock station to watch the show live and set to music.

For the rest of us, the building’s 24/7 webcam will bring the light show to home screens around the world. Virtual visitors can also tune in to the soundtrack on the iHeartRadio app for a synchronized experience.

“In moments like these, it’s important that New Yorkers continue to stand united and support and encourage each other,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia in a press release. “We are excited to give our resilient city something to look forward to this weekend as we once again partner with New York’s most iconic building with a synchronized music-to-light show.”

Meanwhile, the tower’s nightly programming continues, be it the hourly illumination to honor the city’s first responders, or the nightly 9 pm music and light show set to Alicia Keys’ Empire State of Mind. — AFP-Relaxnews