Salman Khan donates RM5.2m to 19,000 Bollywood daily wage earners

The former ‘Bigg Boss’ host announced last month he would be helping Bollywood daily wage earners impacted by the nationwide lockdown in India. — Picture from Instagram/Salman Khan

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is channeling part of his fortune to 19,000 daily wage earners in India’s entertainment industry.

As many as 3,000 workers have received 5,000 rupees (RM286) each with 16,000 more waiting to be paid, reported the Times of India.

The 54-year-old former Bigg Boss host had asked for details of 25,000 workers and received the information of 19,000 member workers.

“Out of which 3,000 workers had already received 5,000 rupees each from another film studio.

“So we have sent the details of the remaining 16,000 workers to Salman Khan and he has started the money transfer.

“Soon everyone will receive the money,” Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) Ashok Dubey said.

Those in the industry who are financially stable have asked for their portion of the monetary aid to be donated instead to those who need it.

In late March, Salman decided to help workers of the Bollywood film industry affected by the country’s ongoing lockdown.

To date, the Hello Brother star has contributed a total of RM5.4 million to Bollywood daily wage earners impacted by a nationwide 21-day lockdown in a bid to contain the outbreak.

India has so far recorded 4,421 Covid-19 cases and 115 deaths.