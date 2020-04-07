Singer Alif Satar uses sign language in stay-at-home message so the deaf aren’t left behind (VIDEO)

The 29-year-old singer, actor and TV host learned sign language from his parents who are retired special education teachers. — Screengrab from Instagram/Alif Satar

PETALING JAYA, April 7 — Singer, actor and television host Alif Satar is encouraging Malaysians from all walks of life, including persons with different abilities (OKU) to stay at home and do their part in the fight against Covid-19.

The 29-year-old Dia Semanis Honey star has been earning praise online after uploading a special message on Instagram using sign language.

The clip which was posted yesterday garnered over 200,000 views.

Despite being a multitalented celebrity who participated in the Ironman 70.3 Langkawi race in 2018, Alif surprised many with his sign language abilities.

He told mStar he picked up the skill from his parents who used to teach deaf and hard of hearing children.

“I’m not that fluent in sign language but I know the basics because my parents were special education teachers who are now retired,” he said today.

“My dad taught Bahasa Melayu, mum taught English to students with hearing problems – I learned a little here and there from them.

“From the age of four, I’ve been taught sign language; my siblings too know how to sign.”

The father of three said the idea came from the Health Ministry to deliver a message to deaf and hard of hearing Malaysians so they wouldn’t be left out.

“The Health Ministry suggested I do a video in sign language so members of the public who have hearing problems won’t be left behind and feel left out with the messages from the ministry,” he told the Malay publication.

Alif’s short yet meaningful message which championed inclusivity impressed his fellow Malaysians, including former education minister Maszlee Malik.



“Woah, I’m so proud of you and I’m also deaf from Malaysia,” wrote @atydeen.

“You know how to do everything, is there anything you can’t do?” said iammiayana.

“Keep inspiring the young generation out there,” added Dr Halina Mohd Yunos, who is the wife of astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor Sheikh Mustapha.