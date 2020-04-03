Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou lashes out at Netflix Taiwan for failing to promote his travelogue

Taiwanese pop sensation Jay Chou took to his social media to express his unhappiness over Netflix Taiwan’s failure to promote his travelogue. — Photo via Instagram/jaychou

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 3 — Taiwanese pop sensation Jay Chou has taken to his social media to lash out at the Taiwanese side of video streaming platform, Netflix, after they failed to promote his reality travel series J-Style Trip.

Chou had taken to Instagram to question Netflix Taiwan for promoting more Korean shows, reported ET Today.

“Is this the Korean Netflex?” he sarcastically asked.

Chou’s J-Style Trip was only promoted once by Netflix Taiwan’s Instagram on March 10.

Following Chou’s status update, Netflix Taiwan tried to make up to Chou and promoted the show via Instagram story, tagging Jay Chou, Jam Hsiao (Taiwanese singer), JJ Lin (Singaporean singer) and Hannah Quinlivan (Chou’s wife).

With the olive branch extended by Netflix Taiwan, Chou left it to his fans whether he should respond to Netflix, saying that while Korean series’ are “nice to watch”, J-Style Trip was also aired on the same platform.

“At least show me see your sincerity,” he wrote.

It was previously reported that J-Style Trip features a star-studded list of special guests who will share co-hosting duties with Chou on each episode.

They include Jam Hsiao, JJ Lin, Blackie Chen, Nicholas Tse, Yohji Yamamoto, Cyril Takayama, Ryota Katayose, Darren Chou from the Drifters and Chien-chang Sung from Taiwanese music group Nan Quan Mama.

Actors Funky Tu and Norman Chen along with Taiwanese-Canadian magician Will Tsai have been named as permanent fixtures on the show.

The show premiered on March 21 with a new episode weekly every Saturday.