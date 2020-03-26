Tidying guru Marie Kondo to return in a new Netflix series (VIDEO)

Marie Kondo, who advocates inner peace and personal development through tidying, has notably published the 2014 guide 'The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 26 ― The undisputed queen of decluttering is to come to the aid of an entire American small town in a new Netflix series christened Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo. As it stands, the streaming giant has yet to announce a production date for the project. However, towns wishing to benefit from the precious advice of the young Japanese tidying specialist have already been invited to register online.

Having won over the public with her 2019 series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, the queen of decluttering is to return to Netflix with a new programme, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo. The streaming giant announced the news in a post on its Netflix US twitter account on Tuesday, March 24.

In the new show, the Japanese consultant and her team will travel to one small town in the United States to offer advice on how best to organize all its public spaces, including the fire station, the mayor's office, parks and schools, and also restaurants and bars.

Not surprisingly in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, dates for the shooting of the production have yet to be announced. However, towns that would like to feature in the series have been invited to register on the Tidy My Town website. As it stands, Netflix has not given details as to the number of episodes that will comprise Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo or its future release date.

As well as starring in the reality TV show, Marie Kondo will also act as executive producer.

A Japanese essayist specialising in tidying and personal development, Marie Kondo rose to international fame with the release of her show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, which released on Netflix in January 2019. The eight-episode series offered customised advice to American families who were overwhelmed by a lack of organisation. ― AFP-Relaxnews