‘Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical’ rehearsals off, producer Tiara Jacquelina urges Malaysians to stay calm amidst restrictions (VIDEO)

‘Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical’ rehearsals are called off until April 12. ― Picture via Instagram/Tiara Jacquelina

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The award-winning Puteri Gunung Ledang the Musical has postponed rehearsals until April 12 with the announcement of the Movement Control Order to combat the spread of Covid-19.

In a Youtube video uploaded by director and producer Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina said the team at Enfiniti (M) Sdn Bhd are taking the necessary precautions including postponing rehearsals and working from home.

“We’re trying our best to facilitate staff who will be working from home. Meetings from now onwards till the 31st of March will be conducted virtually by WhatsApp video and Skype.”

“And rehearsals for Puteri Gunung Ledang the Musical are now officially postponed until the 12th of April, just to be safe.”

‘Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical’ has won multiple awards at the 2006 BOH Cameronian Arts Awards. ― Picture via Twitter/MyTicketAsia

Tiara said the outfit has also sanitised all of its business premises including their Janda Baik resort “Tiarasa Escapes” andf Enfiniti’s offices since February this year.

Although she said the restricted movement order is unfortunate, Tiara requested Malaysians to be esponsible citizens amidst the pandemic.

“Yes, it’s a huge inconvenience for all of us, for all businesses, for all families, for those in the service sectors but we all need to play our part right now.”

“Be a responsible citizen of Malaysia and support our government and our healthcare system who are trying their best to manage this crisis situation that we’re in right now.”

Apart from thoroughly washing their hands, Tiara had also urged Malaysian to practice social distancing and stop the spreading of fake news.

“So everyone, at this very difficult time for all of us, I just like to remind everyone to stay calm, don’t spread fake news because that will just cause more panic.”

“Don’t simply forward all those WhatsApp messages that we received until we had confirmed that the information comes from an official source.”

Tiara also extended her heartfelt gratitude towards those working in the essential services sector during this partial lockdown.

“For some of you who have to keep working in order to keep our essential services going for the rest of us, I just would like to say a very heartfelt thank you.”

“Thank you for keeping us all safe and thank you for doing your best to keep Malaysia going at this very difficult time.”

Puteri Gunung Ledang the Musical made it to the Malaysian Book of Records for the longest-running local production ever staged and won multiple awards at the 2006 BOH Cameronian Arts Awards.

The highly acclaimed musical is scheduled for a comeback run this June, kicking off at Esplanade, Singapore before heading back to Kuala Lumpur the next month.