‘Soul:’ Jamie Foxx at the heart of a new trailer (VIDEO)

A trailer for ‘Soul,’ the forthcoming computer animated film by Pixar has dropped on the web. — Picture via YouTube/Pixar

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — A trailer for Soul, the forthcoming film from Pixar Animation Studios, has landed on YouTube. Jamie Foxx voices the main character Joe, who is seeking to reunite his soul with his body.

Hot on the heels of Onward by Dan Scanlon, which was released a week ago, Soul will soon be coming to film theatres.

The feature tells the tale of a New York schoolteacher, voiced by Jamie Foxx, who dreams of becoming a professional jazz musician. However, following an accident that leaves him between life and death, his soul is separated from his body and transported to The Great Before, a fantastic place where souls develop before coming to Earth in the bodies of newborns. There Joe meets 22 (Tina Fey), whom he asks for help to return to his previous life.

Soul was directed by Pete Docter (Up, Inside Out) and co-written by Mike Jones and Kemp Powers.

Soul will be released in the United States on June 19, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews