Police: Bruise found on cosmetic entrepreneur adopted daughter’s back

Petaling Jaya police have released a cosmetics entrepreneur on police bail after taking his statements for suspected child abuse. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — A bruise was found on the back of a cosmetics entrepreneur’s adopted two-year-old daughter.

English portal The Star Online reported that medical personnel, who found the injury during checks on the girl, however could not determine if the injury was due to abuse.

Quoting Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, the portal reported that following advice by the Welfare Department, the girl was currently being cared for by the entrepreneur’s personal assistant.

“We have since recorded the statements of various witnesses, but we still need to question a few more to complete the investigation,” Nik Ezanee said.

Nik Ezanee added that the entrepreneur had been detained yesterday at about 3.30pm but was later released on police bail after his statement was recorded.

It was previously reported that the entrepreneur had allegedly beat the child at his Petaling Jaya home to get the child to cry and he would film it for publicity purposes.

It was also alleged that the suspect had asked the complainant, who is his housekeeper, to beat the child and place her in the shoe closet but the instructions were ignored out of fear the child would be injured.

The complainant decided to lodge a police report for fear of being charged with beating the victim.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children Act 2001 that carries a maximum fine of RM20,000 or a jail term of up to 10 years, or both, upon conviction.