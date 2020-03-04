Korean singer-songwriter Kang Daniel back after battling mental health issues

Korean singer and songwriter Kang Daniel updated his fans on his latest happenings with a post on his official Instagram account March 3, 2020. — Photo via Instagram/daniel.k.here

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — After being away for three months, Korean singer and songwriter Kang Daniel is back.

The 23-year-old updated his official Instagram account (@daniel.k.here) yesterday and captioned it as “recording complete.”

Fans were overwhelmed with his update and it has received over 500,000 reactions.

@parkjihyo97_ welcomed Kang back and said they were looking forward to new content from the artist while @thisispu_ng commented that they could not wait to listen to Kang's new songs.

It also seems like Kang wants to start life afresh as old posts on the Instagram account have been removed.

Last December, his management company Konnect Entertainment said Kang would focus on recovering from depression and panic disorder.

He is receiving treatment with psychotherapy and medication.

Prior to that, Kang had posted messages on his social media confessing how he was afraid and tired due to malicious comments.