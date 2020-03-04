Astro awards show Anugerah Meletop Era to be first Malaysian live show broadcast in 4K UHD

On top of AME2020, Astro subscribers can expect more 4K UHD shows coming their way. — Picture courtesy of Astro

PETALING JAYA, March 4 – Popular awards show Anugerah Meletop Era 2020 (AME2020) will be the first Malaysian live show produced in 4K UHD.

Four million fans are expected to watch the seventh edition of AME2020, a popularity award by Astro’s entertainment programme Meletop and Era FM radio station to celebrate talents in the entertainment industry.

The final show which is set to take place on April 12, marks a milestone for Astro who is set to continue to grow its 4K offerings to subscribers.

Astro director of content Agnes Rozario said in a statement yesterday response from audiences have been positive with the broadcasting company’s launch of multiple 4K UHD channels for Hollywood blockbusters and live sporting events.

“Showcasing the first of our local signatures in 4K UHD is the next part of our journey and we are pleased to be the first to do so in Malaysia.

“We selected AME2020 to be the first-ever live local production in 4K UHD as it is Astro’s signature award show which celebrates the fans’ favourite Malaysian talent and entertainment of the year.”

The AME2020 live show will be attended by hundreds of celebrities and influencers with thousands of on-ground fans and millions watching the programme online and on television.

“We hope AME2020 will be a fitting celebration of Malaysia’s top talent, movies, music, and TV shows – seen for the first time ever in 4K UHD clarity,” she said.

Celebrities Nabil Ahmad (left) and Aliff Satar will be hosting the final live show. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Rozario added that Astro will add the Formula 1, more Premier League matches, all 51 UEFA Euro 2020 matches and Hollywood blockbusters to its roster of 4K offerings.

Astro also plans to offer 4K UHD shows on its video-on-demand platform.

With four times more clarity and four times the resolution of HDTV that includes sharper details and smoother lines, 4K UHD provides audiences with a stunning viewing experience.

AME2020 is a viewers’ choice award that lets fans vote for the winner in all 15 categories of the competition.

The “Top 5” nominees for each category were finalised following the first phase of polls from January 29 until February 25.

The theme for this year’s awards is Epic Glam and celebrities Alif Satar, Nabil Ahmad and Jihan Muse will be hosting the anticipated programme.

AME2020 will go live from Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil on April 12 at 9pm exclusively on Astro Ria (104) and HD Ria (123).