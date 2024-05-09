ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 9 — The frequent congestion issues reported at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) need to be resolved without compromise.

Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail stressed that the issue is crucial because the Johor Causeway in Johor Bahru and Linkedua in Gelang Patah are vital assets for the state’s economic development.

“There have been upgrading initiatives at the BSI CIQ and KSAB, but there are still many weaknesses that require serious attention. I want to see these issues resolved without compromise,” he said in his royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th State Legislative Assembly here today.

Meanwhile, Tunku Mahkota Ismail also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the implementation of high-impact economic projects, namely the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Special Financial Zone (SFZ) in the state.

His Royal Highness said that the two initiatives would further enhance the state’s economic development potential in its efforts to become a developed state by 2030.

“The implementation of JS-SEZ and SFZ projects will also strengthen the future relationship between Johor and Singapore, thereby boosting the state’s economy and the well-being of its residents.

“In this regard, civil servants in the state are urged to enhance their productivity to ensure that all planned projects proceed smoothly as scheduled,” he added. — Bernama