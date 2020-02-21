Tired of body-shaming, Steven Spielberg’s daughter launches porn star career, says parents are ‘not upset’

Mikaela Spielberg (left) said her father is supportive of her work and cares deeply for her well-being. — Pictures via Instagram/vandal_princess and AFP

PETALING JAYA, Feb 21 — Mikaela Spielberg has announced her foray into the world of pornography and hopes to become an erotic dancer soon, The Sun US reported.

In a tell-all interview, the adopted daughter of Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw said she has already started producing solo porn videos and has her eyes set on landing a job at a strip club once her sex worker licence is approved.

Spielberg broke the news to her parents recently via video call and said they were “intrigued” by her new career but “not upset”.

The 23-year-old said she chose to become an adult entertainer as a radical response to years of being body-shamed.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalise on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body.

“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.

“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” she was quoted as saying.

Spielberg, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, first announced her debut as an adult actress in a series of erotic photos posted to her Instagram account earlier this month.

She went on to reveal the difficulties of bearing a famous surname and hopes that her new career will allow her to become financially independent from her celebrity parents.

Spielberg also emphasised that going into porn is a “positive, empowering choice” for her that has boosted her self-image and confidence.

“This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice.

“This is a positive, empowering choice. I realise there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

The 23-year-old hopes she can make a sustainable living by being an adult actress. — Picture via Instagram/vandal_princess

While Spielberg said she would be open to exploring more daring genres of pornography such as fetish videos, she draws the line at having sex with another person on camera out of respect for her fiancé, Chuck Pankow.

She previously uploaded a few self-produced solo videos on PornHub but decided to take them down for the time being while waiting for her Tennessee sex worker licence to be approved.

Under the stage name Sugar Star, Spielberg’s raunchy work has already garnered dedicated fans, most of which she describes as “mainly older white men”.

While she did get the jitters about telling her parents about her new job, she wasn’t surprised that they were supportive.

“I’m doing this, not out of an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful about it, I’m doing this because I want to honour my body in a way that’s lucrative.

“I actually think that once (my parents) see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised a really self-assured, young lady.’”

Spielberg has steeled herself for any possible backlash as a result of her porn career and said she already has people accusing her of tarnishing her father’s Hollywood legacy.

“People will be resentful about this, people will be angry because it’s almost like I’m taking a piece of their security away by being independent.

“So I have 50 per cent of people going, ‘Let me see your boobs!’ and then 50 per cent of people going, ‘How dare you ruin this last name for us?’”

Spielberg was adopted at birth by the Jaws director in 1996 and has six siblings, including Jessica Capshaw, Max Samuel Spielberg, Theo Spielberg, Sasha Rebecca Spielberg and Sawyer Avery Spielberg, and Destry Allyn Spielberg.

She admitted that she had a privileged childhood but struggled with several traumas in her life, including sexual abuse, mental illnesses, and alcoholism.

With the help of therapy and support from her fiancé, Spielberg said she is in a better place now and is ready to carve out a new path in life.