Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses during a red carpet for the movie 'Mother!' at the 74th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2017. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has signed on to star in Adam McKay’s upcoming comedy feature, titled Don’t Look Up.

The film — which has been acquired by Netfilx — revolves around the tale of two scientists who discover that a meteor will strike our planet in six months, and embark on a press tour to warn the world of its imminent catastrophic impact, only to find that most people don’t believe them or care.

McKay will write and direct the film that has a budget of US$75 million, with production slated to begin in April for a release later this year (via Variety).

The project will be another in a long line of films for Lawrence, who has been nominated for four Oscars — winning one for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook — while for McKay (who also directed Anchorman, Talladega Nights) it will mark a return to comedy, after his Oscar-winning economic and political dramas The Big Short and Vice. — AFP-Relaxnews