‘Parasite’ fans create ‘Best Translator’ award for Bong Joon-ho’s articulate interpreter Sharon Choi (VIDEO)

Bong Joon-ho (left) and Sharon Choi onstage at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles February 9, 2020. — Screengrab from Twitter/TheAcademy

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — Fans of South Korean black comedy thriller Parasite have been buzzing over the film’s historic win at the 92nd Academy Awards.

And it wasn’t just the film’s cast and crew who were in the limelight during the prestigious event.

Director Bong Joon-ho’s interpreter Sharon Choi has developed a cult following online ever since awards season began thanks to her articulate and eloquent translations.

Her contributions at the Oscars last night were no different and fan-made videos and edits have made the rounds on Twitter to thank Choi for helping Bong’s message about his film reach English-speaking audiences.

Some also joked that Choi should receive a “Best Translator” award from the Academy to commemorate her role.

Award season ends today so let's celebrate the breakout star Sharon Choi pic.twitter.com/PAgKa688Mr — joe (@isthisfuture) February 9, 2020

and best translator award goes to sharon choi pic.twitter.com/jZk4WgUpHj — therese ⁷ (@needyggukie) February 10, 2020

Just listen to Sharon Choi how flawlessly she translates what director Bong says! Amazing contribution she’s done in promoting and getting his wise, deep and intelligent message spread. It’ll be a big Oscar night for @ParasiteMovie tonight. It deserves every nomination so 🤞🤞🤞! pic.twitter.com/W8YTNewABw — 눈부신 꾸기⁷✨ (@JK_Glitters) February 9, 2020

In a red carpet interview for E! News, Bong said Choi had a “huge fandom” and expressed his gratitude to her for accompanying him through the awards circuit which covered the Golden Globes, the Cannes Film Festival, and more.

“It’s very embarrassing to translate (this), but he said that thanks to me, this campaign has been a smooth journey,” said a bashful Choi.

Parasite, a genre-bending tale about class warfare, took home four Academy Awards on Sunday night, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

It is the first non-English film to receive the Best Picture accolade.