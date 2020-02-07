GSC Pavilion makes way for China’s Dadi Cinema after 12-year run

Dadi Cinema will be replacing GSC at its Pavilion KL outlet later this year. — Image from Facebook/GSCinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) will be pulling down the shutters on its Pavilion KL outlet from February 17 to make way for a Chinese cinema chain.

In a statement published on Lowyat.net, Pavilion KL confirmed that China-based Dadi Cinema will be opening in GSC’s lot in the third quarter of 2020.

“With the recent announcement by GSC that they will cease operation in Pavilion KL on February 17, we would like to assure our shoppers of our commitment in delivering the latest and innovative experiences within the mall.

“A new international operator, Dadi Cinema will be making its debut in Malaysia at Pavilion KL. Scheduled to open in Q3 2020,” read the statement.

The news was also confirmed by Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust asset manager (retail) Datuk Joyce Yap, based on a report by The Edge.

GSC bid farewell to its Pavilion KL outlet, which opened in 2007, in a tweet while encouraging cinema-goers to visit their nearby outlets at Berjaya Times Square, Quill City Mall, and MyTown Cheras.

The Edge reported that Dadi Cinema is China’s second-largest cinema chain as of 2019 and is a confirmed tenant for Pavilion Bukit Jalil, which is slated to open in May 2021.