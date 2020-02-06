Hong Kong’s TVB scrambles to clean up, looks for part-time actor who threw up

TVB ordered a major clean up and disinfection of production factory areas after a part-time actor vomited in the vicinity of the factory February 4, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/lizawangliza

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Hong Kong broadcasting company is scrambling to clean up its TVB City while looking for a part-time actor vomited at the premises in Kowloon.

In a media statement, the company confirmed that the incident had occurred on Tuesday at about 4pm and that the security department had received a notice that a man was seen vomiting at the “number 11 and 12 factory area.”

Staff members were dispatched and the area was immediately cleaned up and disinfected.

The statement said the matter has been reported to the Health Department for further instructions and that the company was currently locating the man.

TVB noted that in view of the current coronavirus outbreak situation, it had taken measures such as conducting comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting production factories.

“Those who enter TVB City have to undergo body temperature checks while those who are unwell are advised to seek medical help immediately and stay at home to rest,” it advised.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported that doctors confirmed the man was actually suffering from a stomach ailment.