‘Matilda the Musical’ is coming to Kuala Lumpur in June (VIDEO)

The popular musical based on the Roald Dahl novel has won over 85 international awards. — Picture courtesy of Matilda The Musical International Tour

PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — The multi award-winning Matilda the Musical inspired by the beloved Roald Dahl novel will make its Kuala Lumpur debut from June 2 onwards at Istana Budaya.

The winner of over 85 international awards, including 16 Best Musical accolades, has been wowing audiences for the past nine years since it premiered in London and has been seen by more than eight million people to date.

The Kuala Lumpur debut of Matilda the Musical marks the fourth leg of the original London West End musical’s Asian tour which includes Singapore, China and Bangkok.

Ticket prices start from RM200, not including processing fees, and will go on sale today.

It is presented in Malaysia by Base Entertainment Asia, the same company that brought musical lovers last year’s successful run of The Phantom of the Opera.

‘Matilda the Musical’ features an incredible cast of young performers. — Picture courtesy of Matilda The Musical International Tour

The popular musical follows the story of five-year-old Matilda, a precocious child with telekinetic powers who enjoys reading and learning much to the chagrin of her television-obsessed parents.

Matilda learns to overcome obstacles at home and at school whilst helping a teacher, Miss Honey, reclaim her life.

Featuring an incredible cast comprised of young performers, the timeless story of a young girl’s determination to challenge those above her promises to delight and inspire audiences of all ages.

The musical adaptation features music and lyrics by Olivier Award winner Tim Minchin, script by Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly, choreography by Tony Award winner Peter Darling and staging by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus.

Matilda the Musical is one of the most successful British musicals of modern times.

The musical was initially commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and was sold-out during its 12-week trial run from November 2010 to January 2011 before it made its West End debut later that year.

Matilda the Musical went on to win a record-breaking seven awards at the 2012 Olivier Awards including Best New Musical.

Following its 2013 Broadway premiere, the musical opened to rave reviews, winning five Tony Awards and Time Magazine’s ‘#1 Show of the Year’.

Matilda the Musical Kuala Lumpur performance times:

June 2 (Tuesday) to June 5 (Friday) - 8.30pm

June 6 (Saturday) - 2.00pm and 8.30pm

June 7 (Sunday) - 2.00pm and 8.30pm

Visit Matilda-KL.com to purchase tickets.