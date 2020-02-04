Coronavirus blow: Hong Kong film industry slammed at box office, seeks government aid

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo via his Entertainers Association has approached the Hong Kong government to seek help for workers in the entertainment industry. — Picture via Instagram/kootinlok_louis

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Hong Kong's Federation of Film Workers and Entertainers Association have reached out to the island state's government to assist the industry that has suffered losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Federation chairman Tenky Tin Kai Man and association chairman Louis Koo said they had discussed several options.

Sin Chew Daily reported seven films scheduled to be released during Chinese New Year holidays, were forced to postpone plans with cinema closures amid the outbreak.

On the first day of Chinese New Year, cinemas did open for business only collected a paltry RM1.06 million in earnings, an unimaginable drop from RM856 million last year.

Films in the production stage were also not spared.

Work on Donnie Yen's latest movie Polar Rescue that started in December was supposed to resume work on the third day of Chinese New Year, but was halted and pushed to November due to the outbreak.