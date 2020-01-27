Billie Eilish wins Grammy for Album of the Year

US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish accepts the award for Song of the Year for ‘Bad Guy’ during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — Teenage pop iconoclast Billie Eilish today bested a packed field of contenders to take home the prestigious Grammy for Album of the Year for her acclaimed work When we all fall asleep, where do we go?.

The 18-year-old Eilish won the prize over other mainstream newcomers including Lizzo and Lil Nas X, as well as a slate of veteran alternative acts including Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver and Lana Del Rey.

The goth-leaning artist was among this year’s most-nominated artists with six nods, and became the youngest person nominated in all of the top four categories.

It was her fourth Grammy of the night. — AFP