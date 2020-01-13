‘Does everything look like a cross?’ Malaysian actress Ramona Zamzam clears the air on pendant worn

The picture of Ramona Zamzam with Intan Najuwa that led a fan to question whether the locket worn by the actress was a cross. ― Picture via Instagram/ramonazamzam

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Actress Ramona Zamzam buried fan speculation that a pendant she wears is a cross.

The 29-year-old KL Special Force star offered the reply in an Instagram post after a fan remarked on the pendant she wore, and said things would be more difficult if everything was viewed negatively.

“Serious, everything looks like a cross? I understand you want to be someone who is an expert in religion but becoming pious until it becomes negative would make things difficult,” she stated in the post that was attached with the original image and comment.

Actress Ramona Zamzam shared a screenshot of a comment to her earlier Instagram post with the comment. ― Picture via Instagram/ramonazamzam

The fan had asked about an earlier post where in a photo with fellow actress Intan Najuwa, Ramona, or her real name Ros Ramona Qadira Mohd Zamzam wore what was misconstrued as a cross.

Other fans criticised the overzealous fan including ct.noraien who wrote sarcastically that it looked more like unicorn instead of a cross.