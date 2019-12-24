Ed Sheeran dances in his latest video for 'Put It All On Me' (VIDEO)

Screengrab from 'Put It All On Me' by Ed Sheeran with Ella Mai. — Image courtesy of Ed Sheeran/Youtube.com

LONDON, Dec 24 — Ed Sheeran has unveiled a video for his latest single, Put It All On Me, which shows diverse couples from different countries and generations dancing — including the British pop star and his wife Cherry Seaborn.

The Shape Of You singer has released a clip to accompany the track featuring Ella Mai from his latest album, No. 6 Collaborations Project. Directed by Jason Koenig, the video shows couples dancing in locations as diverse as New York, Zanzibar and California.

The penultimate sequence shows the British singer dancing in his kitchen with his wife Cherry Seaborn. Ella Mai appears in the final seconds of the video in the process of meeting someone with whom she has just “matched.”

Put It All On Me follows on from South Of The Border featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B. The song is the ninth track on Sheeran's latest opus released in July, which comprises a series of collaborations with Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Eminem, 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, Skrillex, Chris Stapleton, Bruno Mars and Stormzy.

Sheeran also featured along with Burna Boy on the Stormzy single Own It. — AFP-Relaxnews