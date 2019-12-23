Hilary Duff marries Matthew Koma in intimate backyard wedding

US actress Hilary Duff attends the first Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land Press Day in Los Angeles, California May 30, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Hilary Duff has tied the knot with her long-time partner Matthew Koma in an intimate wedding over the weekend.

According to reports, the Lizzie McGuire star and Koma exchanged vows on Saturday in the backyard of their home in LA. Duff took to Instagram to share a snap from the ceremony with the pair posing in front of a car with “just married” captioned on the window.

She also shared a video in which she shares her look from the big day and talks about her dress which was designed by Jenny Packham.

The on-an-off couple have been dating for over two years and they welcomed a baby girl named Banks Violet Bair on October 25 last year. Duff is also mum to seven-year-old son Luca from her first marriage to Canadian ice hockey player Mike Comrie.