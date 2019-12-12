New in theatres: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, ‘Black Christmas,’ ‘Richard Jewell’ and more

A screengrab from ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ that stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover among others.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 ― A quartet of larger-than-life adventurers go back to the jungle (and beyond) in Jumanji: The Next Level, four college girls turn the tables on a stalker in Black Christmas, a security guard is named a suspect instead of a hero in Richard Jewell; also releasing this week are World War II drama A Hidden Life and the story of an actress’ fateful encounter with the FBI in Seberg.

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13)

Spencer, Fridge, Bethany and Marge once again get sucked into a reconstructed Jumanji video game, with grandfather and elderly friend in tow, this time incarnated as different members of the game’s supposedly heroic team.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon), Danny DeVito (TV’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Select release dates: China, Philippines, Singapore, Netherlands ― week of December 4; UK, Ireland, Belgium, South Korea ― December 11; USA, Canada, India, Vietnam ― December 13; Hong Kong ― December 25; Australia, New Zealand ― December 26

Black Christmas (PG-13)

Four college girls encounter a serial killer stalking their sorority and must evaluate the trustworthiness of the men in their social circles before it’s too late.

Starring Imogen Poots (Green Room), Lily Donoghue (TV’s Jane the Virgin), Aleyse Shannon (TV’s Charmed), Brittany O’Grady (TV’s Star).

Select release dates: France, Philippines ― December 11; UK, Ireland ― December 12; USA, Canada ― December 13; Hong Kong ― January 16

Richard Jewell (PG-13)

A security guard correctly informs police and helps evacuate the Centennial Olympic Park when he finds an explosive device at the 1996 Summer Olympics. First a hero, he is then implicated as the bombing’s prime suspect when an aspect of the investigation is leaked to the news media. Based on a true story.

Starring Paul Walter Hauser (I Tonya, BlacKkKlansman)

Select release dates: USA, Canada ― December 13; Hong Kong ― January 2, 2020; Singapore ― January 9; Philippines ― January 15; Japan ― January 17; France ― January 22; UK ― January 31; Netherlands ― March 5

A Hidden Life (PG-13)

Called up to the army during World War II, an Austrian farmer completes basic training but then refuses to swear allegiance to Hitler.

Starring August Deihl (Inglourious Basterds, Salt), directed by Terrence Malick (The Thin Red Line, The Tree of Life)

Select release dates: France ― December 11; USA ― December 13; UK ― January 17, 2020; New Zealand ― January 30; Netherlands ― February 6; Japan ― February 21

Seberg (R)

American actress Jean Seberg (star of Breathless) has her career derailed and personal health impacted by the FBI following her support of various civil rights groups. Based on a true story.

Starring Kristen Stewart (Twilight saga, Personal Shopper)

Select release dates: USA ― December 13; UK ― January 10, 2020; Australia ― January 30 — AFP-Relaxnews