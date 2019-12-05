‘Wrong opponent’: Preacher Da’i Farhan’s new wife throws shade at hubby’s ex

Nik Farhan’s new wife has eight kids of her own and reportedly works as a specialist doctor. — Picture from Instagram/daifarhan

PETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — Battle lines have been drawn in the spat between preacher Nik Ahmad Farhan Nik Mohamad and his ex-wife Fatin Nurul Ain Mat Aris, with his new spouse now getting involved.

Known only as Dr Aireen, the second wife of the religious scholar spoke up on Instagram to defend her husband after he was hit with allegations of domestic abuse.

“The responsibility of maintaining the harmony of a household cannot fall on a husband’s shoulders alone.

“He has to get the cooperation of his wife so he can do right by both of them.

“If only one party is putting in the effort and the other party can’t stop finding faults with their partner, and even bringing up old issues to expose the other person this is the trait of a so-called pious ustazah,” she wrote, possibly alluding to Fatin and her friends.

She went on to issue a stern warning to those who were thinking of defaming her on social media.

“I know her heart is hurting and I pity her, that’s why I am trying to reach a compromise in all matters.

“But don’t challenge my dignity and plot amongst yourselves to create trouble you chose the wrong opponent.”

Fatin had previously lodged a police report against Nik Farhan after he allegedly beat her and locked her up.

He then retaliated in a now-deleted Instagram post claiming that Fatin had framed him after inflicting injuries on herself.

Even his family members have voiced their concerns about the ongoing marital dispute, with Nik Farhan’s younger sister writing that she was “disappointed” by her brother’s actions.

“I have been blocked and unfriended by my own brother on Facebook because I spoke up for my sister-in-law.

“To Farhan, live on this Earth however you choose. But if Mama's not happy with it, you won’t go anywhere. Regret won’t change anything.

“To the ‘woman’ who stole this happiness, remember that God is fair,” Nik Fatma Amirah said in a Facebook post.