First look at Anya Taylor-Joy in Jane Austen adaptation ‘Emma’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from the new adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic comedy ‘Emma’ that stars Anya Taylor-Joy.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 22 ― Focus Features has shared the first trailer for the new upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic comedy Emma.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular role of Emma Woodhouse, a young woman who plays matchmaker for her friends and loved ones only to lead to mismatch disaster as her own ideals on love clouds her judgment.

The film also stars Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, and Connor Swindells.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of Emma. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.”

Emma is set for US release on February 21, 2020.