Rebel Wilson is developing a comedy on the world of K-pop

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — The Australian actress, known for her role in Pitch Perfect, is preparing her first feature, a comedy entitled Seoul Girls in which she intends to play one of the characters, reports Deadline.

Rebel Wilson is about to embark on a new musical adventure. Having played in the Pitch Perfect trilogy over a pop music score, the Australian actress is taking an interest in the world of K-pop. A project that has struck a chord with American studio Lionsgate, which has acquired the rights.

Christened Seoul Girls, the comedy will tell of the adventures of a Korean-American high-school student and her friends in their bid to scale the music industry ladder. With help from a former member of a British pop group and a one-time K-pop trainee, their band, the “Seoul Girls” enters an international competition to become the support act for the world’s biggest K-pop group.

Wilson is fully invested in the picture for not only has she written the script, she will also be producing via her company Camp Sugar in partnership with Monumental Pictures. A rising star in the world of comedy, the actress who played the lead in Isn’t It Romantic will also feature in one of the main roles of Seoul Girls, but it is not yet known which one.

It is not yet known when shooting will begin or when the film will release in theatres.

Having stolen the show in numerous comedy movies like Bridesmaids in 2011 or Bachelorette in 2012, the Australian actress scored a major success with the musical trilogy Pitch Perfect. Since then, Wilson has become a Hollywood star and is garnering more and more roles: Notably the main part in the comedy Isn’t It Romantic released by Netflix in February, and in The Hustle with Anne Hathaway, which was released in June.

The actress was recently seen in Taika Waititi’s black humour comedy, and will feature in the cinema adaptation of the musical comedy Cats, which will be released on December 20. — AFP-Relaxnews