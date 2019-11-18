‘Ford v Ferrari’ roars to front of N. American box office

Actors Christian Bale (left) and Matt Damon attend the ‘Ford v Ferrari’ premiere at the Roy Thompson Hall during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario September 9, 2019. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 — New Fox release Ford v Ferrari roared to the front in North American box offices over the weekend, taking in an estimated US$31 million on an overall slow weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said yesterday.

The film is based on the true story of how a team at Ford under legendary designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and working with British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) builds a car to challenge Ferrari’s longtime dominance of France’s classic 24-hour Le Mans race.

The film garnered a rare A+ CinemaScore from viewers, the highest among new nationwide offerings, which should help it recoup its US$100 million production cost, Variety reported.

In second was last week’s leader, Lionsgate’s Midway, with US$8.8 million in Friday-to-Sunday ticket sales, just half its opening-weekend take. The PG-rated film looks at the pivotal naval battle between US and Japanese forces in the Pacific in June 1942.

A new chapter in the Charlie’s Angels saga opened in third place, taking in what analysts called a disappointing US$8.6 million.

The Angels’ last big-screen film, in 2003, debuted to a far more impressive US$37 million. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star as the trio of glamorous spies with a mission to save the world.

Paramount’s comedy Playing With Fire placed fourth at US$8.55 million. John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo portray a crew of tough firefighters who rescue three unruly siblings and end up having to babysit them.

Fifth place went to Universal’s early-arriving Last Christmas, at US$6.7 million. Emilia Clarke plays Kate, who is none too happy about her job as a department store elf until she meets handsome Tom (Henry Golding), who seems — perhaps is? — too good to be true.

Overall, it was a strikingly anaemic showing for the weekend’s top five, which took in a total US$63.6 million, less than half the US$143.4 earned by the top five in the year-earlier period, Exhibitor Relations said.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Doctor Sleep (US$6.2 million)

The Good Liar (US$5.7 million)

Joker (US$5.6 million)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (US$5.2 million)

Harriet (US$4.8 million) — AFP