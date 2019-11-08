‘Wendy:’ Fox Searchlight gives a first glimpse of its ‘Peter Pan’ reboot (VIDEO)

The story of Peter Pan, written by JM Barrie in 1911, has been re-imagined in ‘Wendy.’ — Picture via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — The story of Peter Pan, the character who first came to light in JM Barrie’s 1902 novel The Little White Bird, returns to the big screen with Wendy. Fox Searchlight unveiled the trailer for the movie on Wednesday.

Benh Zeitlin, who was much praised for his 2012 film Beasts of the Southern Wild, has been charged with the direction of Wendy, which he also co-wrote with his sister Eliza Zeitlin.

The movie follows Wendy Darling (played by Devin France) who travels to Neverland where time and aging have come to a halt.

As the story unfolds, she has to fight to save her family, her freedom and her youth.

Tommie Lynn Milazzo and Shay Walker also feature in the cast.

The trailer, released on Youtube on Wednesday, opens with Wendy in her bedroom. She chooses to jump from her window and embark on a train with a group of Lost Boys. They arrive in Neverland where they explore the legend of Peter Pan, “the boy who wouldn’t grow up.”

The feature will be released in the United States on February 28, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews